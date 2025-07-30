Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
Jul 31

Some acquaintances have told me they enjoyed it. That's nice; it's OK to have trash taste.

I'm done giving money to people who hate me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture