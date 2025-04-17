I’m really surprised to see so many people simping for the Fantastic Four movie when everyone hates Pedro Pascal and they’re doing more sex-swapping. Marvel fans are thirsty, I guess. No livestream tonight as Vox Day is sick and I have a sports event for my kids.

