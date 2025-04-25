Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards in Marvel Studios upcoming Fantastic Four film as well as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us series, bashed Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling for defending the truth.

Pascal described Rowling’s behavior as “awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior” in a comment on activist Tariq Rauof’s Instagram video encouraging his followers to boycott everything Harry Potter.

READ: Neil Gaiman Files Lawsuit Demanding Over $500,000 From One Of His Sexual Abuse Accusers For Violation Of NDA

In the video Rauof begins by bashing Rowling for celebrating the UK Supreme Court ruling that sex is binary.

The court ruled in favor of For Women Scotland, “he definition of sex in the EA 2010 makes clear that the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man. Persons who share that protected characteristic for the purposes of the group-based rights and protections are persons of the same sex and provisions that refer to protection for women necessarily exclude men. Although the word “biological” does not appear in this definition, the ordinary meaning of those plain and unambiguous words corresponds with the biological characteristics that make an individual a man or a woman. These are assumed to be self-explanatory and to require no further explanation. Men and women are on the face of the definition only differentiated as a grouping by the biology they share with their group.”

Following the ruling, Rowling posted a photo of herself smoking a cigar and enjoying what appears to be an alcoholic beverage. She wrote, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Raufo reacted to this post saying, “This is some serious Voldemort villain s**t right here.”

“J.K. Rowling is reveling in the fact that she helped the UK Supreme Court get to the point where they can define that trans women are not women legally, right,” he continued. “Like she’s just so proud of all the work that she’s been doing over the last few years to stoke hatred and fear into the general public about a very small minority population that’s already some of the most misunderstood people on the earth. She’s so happy about it.”

He later added, “It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that’s Harry Potter related fails. That means posting in every single Harry Potter TV show update that comes out and in every single article posting in the comments that trans rights are human rights. That trans women are women. Means not buying a ticket to Universal to go and see Harry Potter World.”

READ: 'The Last Of Us' Actor Claims Describing Herself As "Non-Binary" Is A "Good Thing"

Pascal’s comments are not out of the ordinary. Last month he pushed the vile and destructive transgender ideology on his Instagram page. He shared an image of a sign that states, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”

Along with the image he added, “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

pascalispunk A post shared by @pascalispunk

Pascal also compared supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazis back in 2020.

What do you make of Pascal bashing Rowling?

NEXT: Rosie O'Donnell Says She Has "No Regrets" After Fleeing To Ireland With Her "Non-Binary" Child