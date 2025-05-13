Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four film as well as Din Djarin in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film, recently shared a video describing the United States as “a secret police state.”

Pascal shared a New York Times Opinion video by Masha Gessen that claims the United States is a “secret police state” to his Instagram Stories.

In the video, Gessen, who is an LGBTQ+ propagandist, states, “I’ve lived in a police state and this is what it’s like. It’s the catastrophic interruption of daily life. It’s the forced mass transports of immigrants. It’s the growing irrelevance of the law and helplessness of judges and lawyers. It’s the chilling stories that come by word of mouth.”

He continues, “A state where there is no higher authority than the police. When the police make the laws, enforce the laws, decide who goes to prison, who gets deported, and who stays at home for now.”

“I grew up in a police state, and then I was also an adult in Russia that was becoming a police state,” he continued. “So many of the stories are about lists. Russia makes lists of foreign agents, which is basically lists of enemies of the people. When I see that there are these organizations popping up one after another. Organizations like Canary Mission, Stop Antisemitism, which are maintaining lists, exchanging lists, submitting lists to authorities, advocating for these people to be detained and deported, I am immediately transported back to living in a police state and wondering, ‘Am I on the list?’”

Next, he said, “So another hallmark of a police state is that they’re everywhere. When you hear that ICE is checking people’s documents on the subway, that ICE has detained an American citizen, that ICE is outside a public libraries in New York City, you really feel surrounded, stalked.”

“Anyone could be a self-appointed enforcer,” he hypocritically states. “It can be you neighbor. Another parent in your child’s school. Somebody you see while you’re walking your dog. A police state really destroys connections between people by making every connection suspect. The most obvious adaptive strategy, the most human one, is to always look at what is happening to somebody and say, ‘Well, this is why it’s not going to happen to me. So I am not an activist. I’m not a student. I’m not a green card holder. I’m not undocumented. But I don’t think that should be our logic. And I really, really, really, for the record, hate that poem about Nazi Germany because I should hope that most of my fellow American citizens don’t want to live in a police state even if it’s a police state that’s not going to be dangerous to them personally.”

“While we’re still capable of looking, we have to say what we see, which is that the U.S. has become a secret police state,” he concluded.

If the United States was really a secret police state, it is unlikely that Gessen would be making his video given it seems he is clearly opposed to the current ruling party.

Nevertheless, Pascal is no stranger to pushing insane and immoral political messages. In March he pushed the vile idea that men can become women and vice versa. He shared an image of a sign that states, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”

Along with the image he added, “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

Back in 2020, he also compared supporters of Donald Trump to Nazis.

What do you make of Pascal sharing a video that claims the United States is a “secret police state?”

