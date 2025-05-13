Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 13, 2025

How many "pizza parties" you "enjoyed," eh Pedro?

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 13, 2025

This idiot keeps providing evidence to Gina Carano's lawyers. Disney won't fire him, so he's a useful fool.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture