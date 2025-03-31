Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Mar 31, 2025

Pedro Pascal: Loser Now

Reply
Share
James A. Buck's avatar
James A. Buck
Mar 31, 2025

No one with a functioning brain thinks that Rachel Zegler is an “icon”, unless, of course, you’re looking for an icon to represent race-communism, obnoxiousness, and mediocrity. Both Zegler and Pascal are insufferable diversity hires who owe their success more to race than to talent.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture