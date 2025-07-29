Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jul 30

"Leftism" always ends in violence.

Always. Every. Single. Time.

Spurred on by the likes of that funny-little-hat guy, Masha Gessen. Wasn't his tribe claiming ownership of Bolshevism? Nothing has been more destructive than that entire "political" ethos.

Nothing. (by design)

Reply
Share
Sam Gray's avatar
Sam Gray
Jul 30Edited

So the only thing stopping him from murdering people like a psychopath is a lack of superpowers?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture