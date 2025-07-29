Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays The Thing in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps, shared that if he his character’s powers he would throw fascists into outer space.

In an interview with IMDb alongside his three co-stars, they were asked, “If you could borrow your character’s powers for one day, what’s the first thing you would do?”

Moss-Bachrach answered, “There’s a handful of fascists that I would just throw into outer space. That’s what I would do.”

He then gave his co-star Pedro Pascal, who advocates for the mutilation of his fellow men, a high five.

imdb A post shared by @imdb

READ: Wil Wheaton Attacks LAPD And ICE Agents Calling Them "Masked Thugs" While Reacting To Video Of ICE Arrests In San Diego

It is unclear exactly who Moss-Bachrach is referring to, but his co-star Pedro Pascal has compared all supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazis.

More recently, he shared a New York Times Opinion video by Masha Gessen claiming that the United States was “a secret police state.”

What do you make of Moss-Bachrach’s comments?

NEXT: 'Superman' Actor Sean Gunn: If You Don't Support Immigrants You're Not American