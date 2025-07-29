'Fantastic Four' Actor Claims If He Had The Thing's Powers He Would Throw Fascists Into Outer Space
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays The Thing in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps, shared that if he his character’s powers he would throw fascists into outer space.
In an interview with IMDb alongside his three co-stars, they were asked, “If you could borrow your character’s powers for one day, what’s the first thing you would do?”
Moss-Bachrach answered, “There’s a handful of fascists that I would just throw into outer space. That’s what I would do.”
He then gave his co-star Pedro Pascal, who advocates for the mutilation of his fellow men, a high five.
It is unclear exactly who Moss-Bachrach is referring to, but his co-star Pedro Pascal has compared all supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazis.
More recently, he shared a New York Times Opinion video by Masha Gessen claiming that the United States was “a secret police state.”
What do you make of Moss-Bachrach’s comments?
"Leftism" always ends in violence.
Always. Every. Single. Time.
Spurred on by the likes of that funny-little-hat guy, Masha Gessen. Wasn't his tribe claiming ownership of Bolshevism? Nothing has been more destructive than that entire "political" ethos.
Nothing. (by design)
So the only thing stopping him from murdering people like a psychopath is a lack of superpowers?