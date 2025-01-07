All signs are pointing to trouble for Captain America: Brave New World, and now a children’s book based on the movie is getting savaged by fans who Disney Books is advertising to using identity politics as their selling point with “A Hero Looks Like You.”

In November, it was reported that Captain America: Brave New World was undergoing changes because of more negative test screenings. Despite Disney doing everything they can to scramble on this movie, the concept itself of a black man replacing Captain America is the crux of the problem with what they’re doing.

Marvel has had a problem with the concept ever since their test run of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+ in 2021. Fueled by the fervor of Black Lives Matter, it appeared as if Disney would be forging a new era ahead for the MCU where they would be replacing all of the original members with minority and female counterparts.

While Disney Marvel continued with this strategy, the ratings have steadily declined, and as the new Captain America movie has been in development for years, it’s at risk of suffering the same fate as most of Disney’s new diversity projects—an expensive failure.

As marketing ramps up for the Film’s February 2025 release, Disney is putting out tie-in products with Sam Wilson as the black Captain America, and much like they’ve done before, they’re making mistakes in leaning into identity politics as marketing.

Disney Books is running a promotional advertisement on Facebook saying, “From Captain America: Brave New World this heartwarming picture book shows young readers that anyone can choose to be a hero.” With this, they unveiled a children’s book titled “A Hero Looks Like You,” with Captain America: Brave New World branding and a bizarrely painted form of Sam Wilson as Captain America along with a little black boy with a gap in his teeth looking up at the character.

The book is written by Kwame Mbalia, who, like many establishment publishing writers uses his race to promote himself, running a newsletter called “Black By Popular Demand” to cynically use race as a reason to buy book.

He also runs a black-themed podcast called Freedom Fire Podcast, which he recently promoted an anthology book “Black Girl Power.”

The Disney race-baiting children’s book is not getting the response they hoped for, with comments mostly savaging the comments on the promotional advertisement.

One commentor said, “Enjoy your sloppy seconds, son. You'll never be anything but the player 2 pallet swap.”

Another, “This is extremely sad.”

Yet another commentor posited the movie was being deliberately sabotaged by this kind of promotion. “Disney is deliberately sabotaging this movie. That's shows exactly where their head is at.”

One man pointed out the obvious single-race pandering and how unequally it’s applied by Disney by saying, “I’m Latino , who do I get ? Nah , but some people ‘needs’ this. “

As of right now the post is getting ratio’d with 98 comments and only 95 likes, showing there isn’t much of a market for this kind of race pandering. It doesn’t bode well for the movie itself which has little buzz going into its month before release.

What do you think of books like Captain America: Brave New World: A Hero Looks Like You from Disney Marvel? Leave a comment and let us know.

