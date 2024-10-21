According to a report from New York Comic-Con, the reaction to upcoming Amazing Spider-Man issues is lackluster, even among fans excited enough about Marvel Comics to attend the panel. During the Q&A session, fans reportedly turned on editor Nick Lowe creating a more than awkward scene for the line editor.

Fans have been very vocal about their disdain for the direction of Amazing Spider-Man in recent years. It’s been on a downward trajectory ever since J. Michael Straczynski’s infamous “One More Day,” where Peter Parker makes a deal with the devil (Mephisto) to snap his marriage out of existence and give his aging aunt a couple more years to live at best.

It was an absurd and stupid storyline that stifled any potential growth for the Spider-Man character and sent writers and editorial in circles stagnating the Amazing Spdier-Man comic for over a decade.

It looked for a moment like Marvel Comics would get Spider-Man back on track during Nick Spencer’s long run on the character, but unfortunately, the editorial decided not to do anything to rectify the storyline.

Since then, Marvel Comics has made one mistake after another with the character and the flagship book of their comic line, including having Mary Jane have children with a Matt Walsh appearing stand-in named Paul, which many have made comments on “The Cucktacular Spider-Man” because of Peter’s seeming contentedness at sitting and watching the relationship.

The recent run under Zeb Wells has made even more mistakes, trying to force Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel as an important character in Peter’s life, turning Peter into a fan-fiction cringy “Spider-Goblin” and lackluster events like Gang War, which fell flat.

Zeb Wells is announced off the book, but it seems editor Nick Lowe still has Peter Parker running around in the same circles, never developing.

According to a Redditor, recent announcements were met with groans from the crowd at New York Comic-Con. People walked out of the Q&A session after the presentation as Nick Lowe refused to answer questions about the direction of Amazing Spider-Man.

Most of the audience demanded why Nick Lowe refused to put Peter Parker and Mary Jane back together, but the questions were ignored in what the Redditor described as “super awkward.”

Preview pages showed Peter Parker kissing Felicia Hardy, which was also said to have been met with disdain by the Spider-Man reading audience.

Finally, accusations of Nick Lowe writing his own letters to the editor flew from the crowd, where fans believe that the positive comments surrounding the Amazing Spider-Man run in the letters column are self-generated and fake. The Q&A was cut short, and Nick Lowe was not allowed to answer this question.

Regardless, fans are not happy with Amazing Spider-Man and haven’t been for some time. Marvel Comics seems to relish in upsetting fans rather than producing quality content they want. One wonders how much longer this can last.

