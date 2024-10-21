Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Were Puppy's avatar
Were Puppy
Oct 21, 2024

Awaiting an enormous gamma wall of text from lowe accusing all the fans of various ists and isms.

I had no idea how badly they've trashed asm.

Reply
Share
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Oct 21, 2024

Given how Spider-Man was Stan Lee's favourite character and essentially how Stan wished to see himself or at least who he aspired to be, one can say that to deconstruct Spidey is to deconstruct Stan Lee.

Strangely, I'm of the view that we should let these characters die for awhile and replace them with newer and older ones. Thoughts?

Reply
Share
14 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture