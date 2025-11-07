Fandom Pulse

Richard Davis
Nov 8

This is fascinating. I have over 6 years of formal training as an artist. Where AI really struggles is with human anatomy. Light logic, colors, lore—all these issues could be honest mistakes by an artist working to meet a deadline or not entirely familiar with the story.

However, the image of Cersei sitting with her legs crossed, and she only has one leg, or the image of her standing over the dead knight, and her upper arm does not connect to her lower arm—these are unmistakable signs of AI.

I looked at Jeffrey McDonald's web site. He is taking credit for this art. It does match his style, but of course AI could be trained to do the same. The first question is: did he use AI and pass it off as human, deceiving the publisher? Or, was the publisher aware and okay with it?

Either way, it will be really interesting to see where this story goes. Artists have always used tools. Vermeer used a camera obscura. Dürer used a camera lucida. As soon as photography was invented in the 19th Century, artists began using it for reference. You can actually go on 'zon and buy a book of the photos Norman Rockwell used to stage his famous paintings. Personally I have no doubt whatsoever that artists—especially illustrators—are already using AI as a tool, the same way they rapidly adopted Photoshop when it first came out. Virtually all illustrative art these days is digital, and it all goes through Photoshop before you see it.

Will illustrators own up to using AI as a tool? Will the broader public care? In a day and age when an artsy-fartsy "modern" artist can tape a banana to a wall and call it art, does it even matter?

Dave's avatar
Dave
Nov 8

Isn't GRRM suing AI companies as we speak? What a greedy, lazy asshole.

