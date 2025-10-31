Famke Janssen, who played Jean Grey in the original X-Men film trilogy and X-Men: Days of Future Past, recently shared if Marvel had ever asked her to reprise her role.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed the most asked questioned she gets from the press is whether or not she will return to the role, “Every time I do an interview, it’s mentioned. It’s interesting. I didn’t realize that was such a big part. Every interview I do, that will come up, and of everything I say, that is going to be the only thing that’s gonna be printed.”

“I should be flattered, I suppose, that this character has resonated with people,” she added. “It’s been so long, but it’s nice that people are still talking about her. I’m sure every single time there’s a new movie that they’re doing, like [is it] Doomsday? ... it’ll come up again.”

As for whether she’s been asked to reprise her role by Marvel. She said it’s never come up, “Never. Never ever.”

The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film will have a number of actors from the original X-Men in the film. In a cast announcement back in March, Marvel Studios revealed that the film will feature Kelsey Grammer, who played Beast, Patrick Stewart, who played Professor X, Ian McKellen, who played Magneto, Alan Cumming, who played Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique, and James Marsden, who played Cyclops.

