Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cross's avatar
cross
Jan 13, 2025

They know what we want, they are just playing stupid, bc to admit that they have activley not given us what we want bc Kim Belaire said we were "Picky Babies" destroys there whole narrative.. let them die out of the industry so the chuds can rebuild!

Reply
Share
Rubymosh's avatar
Rubymosh
Jan 13, 2025

He has a point, however, for me it's simple. I want a good story, interesting characters, fun combat and NO woke crap ideology - no lesbians in every major role, no pronouns, & a choice of good-looking male or female characters as a hero! They should all take a lesson from Baldurs's Gate 3, Mass Effect 2, Kingdom Come Deliverance and Skyrim! I'm a female gamer btw.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture