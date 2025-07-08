Stacey Abrams, who played the President of United Earth in the atrocious Star Trek: Discovery series, recently posited a crackpot theory that President Trump plans to end all elections.

Abrams made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was being guest hosted by Anthony Anderson, where she shared her crackpot theory. She said, “So start with winning an election. Usually the last one that you’re going to get to have, for real. 2. you have an expansion of executive power. The President decides he wants more than he’s supposed to have. 3. You start to make the Congress complicit. So you weaken them and you neutralize or neuter the judiciary. Like, oh, I don’t know, the Supreme Court giving you unfettered power and saying we don’t have the ability to stop things.”

She continued, “Then you move on to firing all the people who know how to make government work. So you gut the civil service. You do that because you want to break democracy so people forget the stuff that used to get done. So you can’t get your social security check. So the CDC doesn’t know what diseases are anymore.”

“Then you put in place these loyalists, these people who are only responsive to you so they only go after your enemies. You put them in charge of the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense so they can signal to their friends and tell them all about the evil plans that you have,” she went on. “Then you make certain that you break how we communicate. So you criticize the media and you create your own echo chamber of propaganda. You call it truth even though you know you’re lying. Then you go to the next step, and I call that step seven because at step seven you have to blame someone. You have to blame people for the broken government, for the broken promises. So you go after DEI. You go after the vulnerable, the dispossessed. You go after any community that doesn’t look like what you think power should be.”

“While you’re doing that, you make certain that in step eight you eliminate anybody who can help them,” she cranked out. “So, you sue law firms that do pro bono cases. You go after philanthropies and accuse them of giving money to the wrong people. You go after colleges and universities that can teach people possibly what else they should know.”

“You get to step nine and you start to encourage and incentivize private violence. You send the U.S. Marines into spaces they should not be. You send the National Guard in. You kidnap people off of the streets and pretend that’s normal because that’s how you quiet dissent because you make everyone afraid that if they don’t do what you want, they might be next.”

“And once you’ve done those nine steps, step 10 is easy. That’s when you decide there won’t be new elections because everyone’s either afraid, poor, broken, or complicit,” she concluded.

To be clear President Trump literally stepped down from the office of the Presidency in 2020 and won the Presidency in a fair election in 2024. The idea that he would somehow not step down after having already done so requires one’s mind to jump through all kinds of crooked hoops and perform the stretchiest of mental gymnastics.

Regardless, much of Abrams’ comments are likely projection and we know for a fact that her comments about universities, targeting the vulnerable, and controlling forms of communication are. It is well documented how the woke agenda took over schools and universities so much so that they are waging a war on reality by claiming that men can become women and vice versa. That woke agenda at the behest of the federal government was also suppressing citizens’ speech on various social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. It’s also well-documented how Democrat policies push a culture of death and destruction. They advocate for the murder and legalization of the most innocent and vulnerable. They call for the defunding of police to allow criminals to run rampant through our country and allowing them to play our fellow citizens with drugs and other vices.

What do you make of Abrams’ crackpot theory?

