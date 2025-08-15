Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Aug 16

My wife once commented about my writing, "You might not get famous until you're dead."

If it happens, I can live with that possibility and be in good company. Until then, I write what I want. Also, I'm a year ahead of posting short stories on Substack. I couldn't respond to market changes if I wanted.

Reply
Share
Proto's avatar
Proto
Aug 16

Criticism and mockery is still a necessary part of any resistance against authority. It works, it makes the powers that be very angry and eventually they will cave. It took time but eventually hippies became the subject of derision and mockery for the general public.

Now I do agree that the dogpiling and seething over major IPs way past their prime needs to stop and be replaced with better media. It’s rather sad we don’t do more to make the next great piece of art or shine a light on more independent voices. But to deride others for still caring about great art and its continual vandalism is silly, we get you don’t care anymore yourself but many do.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture