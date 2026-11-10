Today, I spoke with legendary comic book artist John Romita Jr., who has done so much amazing work in his career, about his new project, Psychic Sam with Mark Millar, live on Kickstarter.
Watch the video:
Today, I spoke with legendary comic book artist John Romita Jr., who has done so much amazing work in his career, about his new project, Psychic Sam with Mark Millar, live on Kickstarter.
Watch the video:
Peter Parker: Spider-man got me into comics as a kid. JrJr's art was top tier in those issues.