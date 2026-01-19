Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
2h

The "like"-count makes one like really like dizzy in like the brain like.

Reply
Share
AJ's avatar
AJ
22m

Good info, but you guys know you can edit out all the "like" and "now" moments, right?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture