Dean Cain is one of the best actors ever to play Superman, having enjoyed a tremendously successful series with Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Since coming out as a conservative, he’s faced Hollywood blacklisting and insults hurled his way at every turn by the establishment, but he never lets it get him down and always keeps fighting for truth, justice, and the American way. Now he’s got a great podcast in The Homeland, as well as brandishing some of the best hot takes on X as he helps fight the culture war. Fandom Pulse sat down with him to talk about his current work.

The Homeland launched with guests like Todd Blanche, RFK Jr., Lee Zeldin, and Sebastian Gorka. Most actor podcasts are entertainment chat shows, but you went the opposite direction with a real political angle. What’s the mission, and why launch a hard-policy show instead of a celebrity interview podcast?

I have never been the type of person who just sticks to one singular thing. At Princeton, I was a 3 sport athlete (football, volleyball, and track). In the entertainment world, I write, produce, direct, and act in films and TV shows. I host shows. I produce documentaries. I am a sworn Deputy Sheriff, and ICE agent. I am a devoted father. I have varied interests - and I like to pursue them all. Plus, another celebrity interview podcast would just make me fall asleep… not interesting or challenging to me.

You’re getting access to senior cabinet officials most podcasters can’t book. What’s your secret with this? Is it just who you’ve met over the years?

Very blessed to get such great guests on THE HOMELAND. I think it’s probably a combination of having been around for a while (just about to turn 60), having an interest in politics, and having hosted shows like THE TODAY SHOW, and FOX AND FRIENDS. I have never really “liked” politics, but have grown to understand how vital it is to have an interest and understanding OF politics. I quote this all the time, “You might not have an interest in politics, but I promise you, politics has an interest in you.”

Dean Cain: All American Lawman through Big Man Comics with Gabe Eltaeb is exactly the kind of project the mainstream comics industry wouldn’t touch. What drew you to building a character in the indie comics space, and is this the start of something bigger?

I’m an eternal optimist with varied interests. This collaboration with Gabe Eltaeb is another, incredible opportunity to tell stories, entertain, and inspire people. Comics and graphic novels can have a huge effect on culture.

Lois & Clark drew up to 15 million viewers an episode at its peak. Numbers no network superhero show has touched since. What was that audition room like, and when did you realize you actually had a real shot at Superman?

The auditions for Lois and Clark were many, and rather intimidating! So many actors were sitting in the waiting rooms that I had seen in plenty of films and TV shows prior. Lots of well-known actors. I knew it was a long shot – but so is everything in life! During the long audition process, they would often introduce new scenes, and pair-up different actors – and I remember the scene that made it “click” for me with regards to the relationship between Lois and Clark. In the audition scene, Lois was inebriated after a breakup with some French photographer, and shows up at Clark’s apartment with the intent to seduce him. This is Clark’s dream woman and scenario, BUT because she’s not in her right mind, he cannot bring himself to sleep with her. That’s when I understood Clark Kent. That scene, and scenes where he’s talking to his parents – because I have a very close relationship with my parents (and am very blessed to still have them!!).

Here’s a piece of trivia your fans might love. Kevin Sorbo was the runner-up for Superman and was nearly cast before the producers went with you. Three decades later you’re both in the same boat. Beloved by your audiences, blacklisted from mainstream Hollywood for your faith and politics. Do you and Kevin ever talk about that?

Kevin was a much better Hercules than I would have ever been! Kevin is also a good friend, and just starred in a film I wrote, produced, and directed called, HOLY ONE (in post-production - out later in 2026). It’s a “semi-magical” redemption story of a father who re-discovers his faith and commitment to family on the golf course – which feels reminiscent of one of my favorite movies, IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE. And yes, we often talk about faith and politics and Hollywood - and we both just keep on working!

You played Superman in the nineties and the role shaped your public identity in ways most actors never deal with. What’s that like for a life, is it something well worth the constant public eye?