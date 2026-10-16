Amazon’s new Stargate series, now in development under WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, is heading in a direction that long-time fans will want to know about before anyone else tells them, according to a source close to Prime Video who spoke with Fandom Pulse. The source describes a creative plan for the show, a move involving a name from the original series, and the real thinking behind the studio’s recent talk of a soft reboot. Those details are below.