Chuck Dixon wowed the world in early January when the trailer or A Working Man dropped, a new film based on his Levon Cade novels. Now, he’s partnering with Arkhaven Comics to adapt the first novel, Levon’s Trade into a graphic novel.

While Chuck Dixon is well known for his comic book work as a legendary creator of Bane in the Batman lore, and as one of if not the most prolific writers of all time, until Jasom Statham was announced as Levon Cade for the new film, A Working Man, many didn’t know that Dixon was also an accomplished novelist with several works, including a twelve-book series with Levon Cade.

The first book, Levon’s Trade boasts a 4.4 star average rating on Amazon with more than 700 reviews, a very popular installment for the author. A new review by Douglas Marolla calls the series “great” and highlights the character work Dixon put into not only Cade, but several of the supporting characters.

A Working Man has so much buzz already that comedians are incorporating the film into their routines, with poignant commentary on Jason Statham’s past roles combined with this one.

It only made sense that someone would want to make a comic book adaptation of the work, given the release of the movie, and Arkhaven Comics has assembled a superstar team to do the work.

Chuck Dixon will be writing the adaptation of his novel, of course, of which he’s done novel adaptations before into comics, most notably Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time series. This marks the first time he’s adapted his own novel into a comic.

Dixon told Fandom Pulse, “It will be a direct adaptation of Levon's Trade. That's the book the movie is based on.”

“It'll be a 100-page graphic novel. Art by Tom Garcia, who drew ALT-HERO Q and the upcoming Black Warrant,” he added. Garcia’s art was praised on the Alt-Hero Q series by fans, and he does excellent work capturing modern action. Chuck Dixon said of him, “Tom’s the perfect choice for this.”

While there is no release date for the comic yet, the film for A Working Man releases March 28th and the comic adaptation will be done in short order.

What do you think of Chuck Dixon getting a comic book adaptation of Levon Cade in partnership with Arkhaven Comics as the film releases? Leave a comment and let us know.

