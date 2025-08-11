Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrin's avatar
Darrin
Aug 13

They are still making Star Wars related crap?

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 11

Versatile actor. But he did his gay parts to get where he is (and much more). I love Star Wars. I hate the new stuff.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture