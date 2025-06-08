Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jun 8, 2025

What do you expect? It's sin month.

Da comics have to signal to the 9% of the global population of mentally ill people.

And the 15 people on X/Bluesky that bitch.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 8, 2025

And this is why I'll keep my money.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture