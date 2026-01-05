Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fandom Pulse's avatar
Fandom Pulse
Jan 5

That's really sad.

Reply
Share
Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
Jan 6

That's only 7 months. Brain trauma can take even longer to heal. Yowza.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture