Actor Hunter Schafer, a man who pretends to be a woman, melted down in a TikTok video after the United States federal government correctly identified him as a male on his passport.

Schafer explained that he received a new passport that properly identifies him as male following President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring that “it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable nd are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality. Under my direction, the Executive Branch will enforce all sex-protective laws to promote this reality, and the following definitions shall govern all Executive interpretation of and application of Federal law and administration policy.”

This new passport was issued after Schafer had his previous one stole in Spain and needed to get a replacement. The new passport was issued and properly documents him as a male despite him claiming he filled out the paperwork and falsely claimed he was a female.

After discussing all this, Schafer stated, “I guess I’m sort of scared of the way that this stuff slowly gets implemented because things just sort of start happening as we’ve seen in historical rises of fascism and everything this new administration kind of represents.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of talk and then things start happening and we start to normalize the circumstances we’re under and I just feel like it’s important to share that it’s not just talk. This is real. And it’s happening.”

After claiming how scared he was, Schafer then stated, “I don’t give a f**k that they put an ‘M’ on my passport. It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness. However, it does make life a little harder.”

From there, Schafer declared, “This is getting very long, but I just want to say trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never going to stop being trans. A letter and a passport can’t change that. And f**k this administration.”

Next, he acknowledged, “I don’t really have an answer about what to do about this, but I feel it was important to share. This is real.”

As noted by Bishop Michael Burbidge in his A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology, transgender ideology is built on a lie, “We know from biology that a person's sex is genetically determined at conception and present in every cell of the body. Because the body tells us about ourselves, our biological sex does in fact indicate our inalienable identity as male or female. Thus, so-called ‘transitioning’ might change a person's appearance and physical traits (hormones, breasts, genitalia, etc.) but does not in fact change the truth of the person's identity as male or female, a truth reflected in every cell of the body.”

He adds, “Indeed, no amount of ‘masculinizing’ or ‘feminizing’ hormones or surgery can make a man into a woman, or a woman into a man.”

Furthermore, he instructs, “The faithful should avoid using ‘gender-affirming’ terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person's rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language.”

“In no circumstances should anyone be compelled to use language contrary to the truth,” he adds. “The right to speak the truth inheres in the human person and cannot be taken away by any human institution. Attempts by the state, corporations, or employers to compel such language, particularly by threats of legal action or job loss, are unjust. We must love in the truth, and truth must be accurately conveyed by our words.”

What do you make of Schafer’s melt down over the United States federal government no longer catering to the lie that he tells himself?

