Mr0303
Feb 21, 2025

That's great. When dealing with demons you have to use their true name.

Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 22, 2025

Awww. The mentally ill man melted down because the federal government correctly identified his sex on a legal document. Since there is no such thing as Trans, the mentally ill person can get over it. We don't have to cater to his illness.

