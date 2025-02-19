Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CleatusDefeatus's avatar
CleatusDefeatus
Feb 20, 2025

Not surprisingly in the least. The swamp that really needs draining is on west coast, just a little above San Diego….

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 19, 2025

That explains why movies suck—putting Instagram stars in the movies.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture