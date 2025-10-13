Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
Oct 13

Agree with most of the text, except one part: I think young people can very well be won by what made the originals so appealing, even if all they read is a heavily inspired new version of the classics. There is something more in those works, something far deeper than mere text would show, and it draws people in and they come closer to something they never knew they had been looking for. It may not work for many, but it will for some and that is good.

Incidentally, seeing the Space Trilogy by Lewis, Tolkien was supposed to write a time travel story. They had an agreement with Lewis - one would write a space travel book, the other a time travel book. Tolkien never got around to it, but he did have some rough idea what it would be about and how it could be linked with his legendarium and it looked intriguing...

