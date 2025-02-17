Eric July announced he will be teaming with Angel Studios with his Rippasend crowdfunding and publishing to create a manga version of their new anime-inspired show, Gabriel and the Guardians.

At the end of last year, Angel Studios announced they would be delving into animation with a new show called Gabriel and the Guardians. They put out a press release on the animated show to discuss its origins.

“It is our distinct honor and pleasure to work with the incredibly talented artists and leadership team of Robot Playground Media,” said Al Moore, Co-Founder & Executive Producer of Colossul Studios and Qayinara Animation. “Their work and dedication to this project is truly exceptional and inspiring. We look forward to bringing Gabriel and the Guardians to life with such a talented group.”

Ervin Han, Co-founder and CEO of Robot Playground Media, also said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be part of this groundbreaking animated series from the visionary mind of creator Jason Moody, whose inspiration drives our team to bring his extraordinary vision to life. The innovative storytelling and exceptional creative talents of everyone at Colossul Studios make this project truly remarkable.”

The logline for the show describes it as, “Gabriel and the Guardians draws inspiration from ancient Hebrew and other Mesopotamian traditions through a gripping tale of courage, sacrifice, and destiny. The series blends rich narrative depth with breathtaking world-building, reminiscent of beloved fantasy classics like Lord of the Rings, while adding its own distinct anime flair. The stakes are high as Gabriel and his fellow guardians strive to protect the mystical world of Ara from those who would use its power for evil.”

The first episode premiered on their subscription service over the weekend on February 12th and has a 22-minute run time. On IMDB, the show is currently sitting at a 7.8 rating.

On Sunday, Eric July teased that he would be dropping an announcement that would be game changing, which he did via his Rippasend account.

There, he posted, “RippaSend is proud to announce that we are the publisher of the 'Gabriel and the Guardians' manga! Be on the lookout for this action-packed and riveting story from RippaSend!”

When asked about the project, Eric July followed up saying, “We will have more information on the series soon.”

While this is a mostly unknown Angel Studios production so far, this is a very interesting development for Rippasend to team up with the film studio, leading fans to speculate as to whether there would be more work between the two companies coming in the future.

Back in 2023, Tim Pool famously made a comment alluding to a potential ISOM film done by Angel Studios which got the internet speculating as to future collaborations.

Now, at least one side of the collaboration is happening. Will Rippaverse be coming to Angel Studios soon?

What do you think about Eric July’s announcement of Angel Studios Gabriel and the Guardians coming to Rippasend? Leave a comment and let us know.

