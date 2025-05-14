Sean Rowe, the head of the Episcopal Migration Ministries, which leads The Episcopal Church, announced his organization will not resettle white Afrikaners refugees from South Africa.

In a letter published on May 12, Rowe revealed that the United States federal government requested Episcopal Migration Ministries to “resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa whom the U.S. government classified as refugees.”

However, he then announced the organization would not be doing it. He explained, “In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step.”

Next, he announced his organization would end its grant agreement with the federal government, “Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government.”

Later in the letter, Rowe provided further explanation about why he and his organization will not offer aid to these refugees, “It has been painful to watch one group of refugees, selected in a highly unusual manner, receive preferential treatment over many others who have been waiting in refugee camps or dangerous conditions for years.”

“I am saddened and ashamed that many of the refugees who are being denied entrance to the United States are brave people who worked alongside our military in Iraq and Afghanistan and now face danger at home because of their service to our country,” he added. “I also grieve that victims of religious persecution, including Christians, have not been granted refuge in recent months.”

President Trump signed an Executive Order back at the beginning of February denouncing the Republic of South Africa for enacting a law that it says enables “the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation.” The order also noted that this new law “follows countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity in employment, education, and business, and hateful rhetoric and government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners.”

The order went on to declare that “the United States shall not provide aid or assistance to South Africa; and the United States shall promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation.”

The same day that the Episcopal Church announced it would not lend support to these refugees was the day that the first batch of 59 refugees arrived outside Washington D.C.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly reacted to the Episcopal Church’s announcement telling The Daily Signal, “The Episcopal Church’s decision to terminate its decades-long partnership with the U.S. government over the resettlement of 59 desperate Afrikaner refugees raises serious questions about its supposed commitment to humanitarian aid.”

Any religious group should support the plight of Afrikaners, who have been terrorized, brutalized, and persecuted by the South African government,” Kelly added. “The Afrikaners have faced unspeakable horrors and are no less deserving of refugee resettlement than the hundreds of thousands of others who were allowed into the United States during the past administration. President [Donald] Trump has made it clear: refugee resettlement should be about need, not politics.”

