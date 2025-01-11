Fandom Pulse

Zeus
Jan 11, 2025

Says the rat who tried (and failed) to establish a scummy monopoly campaign to villify competition law as he tried to rip off consumers and crush the competition with his shitty epic fail store and its exclusives.

James Taylor
Jan 12, 2025

Sorry, you are just as big of a rat as Zuck. You do anything you can and have NO bottom which you will not stoop to get what YOU want and to amplify and further YOUR ideology... so spare me the "No True Scotsman" fallacy.

It's tired. Zuckerberg isn't running scared, yet. He is losing millions of dollars a day employing morons who are pushing YOUR ideology on others, Tim. It's not about being "Republican"... because your simplistic and 3rd grade view of politics is as bad as your storefront.

You're just jealous of Gabe, Tim. :)

