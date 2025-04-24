Access media outlet Entertainment Weekly described the filming of a sexual assault scene in the third episode of Andor Season 2 as a Star Wars milestone while promoting their interview with actress Adria Arjona.

In the show’s third episode of its second season a sexual assault takes place. It shows an Imperial officer, Lieutenant Krole, attempting to abuse his position of power during an inspection of grain production.

While the officer and his soldiers are inspecting the grain siloes he makes advances on Bix Caleen, a mechanic repairing the agricultural equipment after having fled the planet Ferrix. She and her two compatriots are illegal workers brought in to help maintain production levels for the Empire. During this first encounter with her, the Imperial officer is interrupted by Caleen’s partner Brasso.

However, when he returns a second time, he has discovered that Caleen and her compatriots are illegal. He attempts to use this as leverage against her and begins attempting to seduce her. However, she rejects him and a struggle ensues with Krole attempting to force himself on her. Caleen eventually kills him striking him in the face with one of her tools.

Entertainment Weekly described this scene on X as a “milestone.” It wrote, “As Bix on 'Andor,' Adria Arjona becomes the first actress to film an attempted sexual assault in the 'Star Wars' universe. Arjona tells us more about this milestone.”

The outlet was blasted for this declaration and its framing of the scene as something to be celebrated.

Lily asked, “Why does this sound like it's being celebrated?”

Novelist John Douglas shared an image describing Star Wars as “a movie about space wizards intended for children.” He commented, “This picture aged poorly.”

“She isn't the first,” wrote Melee Games. “Disney has been r@ping the fans since The Force Awakens.”

That Park Place YouTube host Jonas J. Campbell wrote, “You misspelled Millstone.”

One person wrote, “What a historic and iconic milestone. Said nobody ever.”

Others questioned, “Milestone?” and “This is a good thing?”

KadinSketch posted, “Not everything needs a 'first time' parade. I think this is one of them.”

JamboJ wrote, “Milestone? Celebrating an attempted rape in Star Wars as a milestone?”

Not only did Entertainment Weekly describe it as a “milestone,” but Arjona told the outlet, “It was challenging because everyone involved in the creation of that scene felt the importance of what this scene meant, not only for the show, but for Star Wars.”

She added, “It's something Tony Gilroy does. He brings this mirror effect that [shows] the things that happen in our world can also happen in a galaxy far, far away."

What do you make of Entertainment Weekly’s description of the scene as a milestone and Arjona describing it as important to Star Wars?

