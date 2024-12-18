Fandom Pulse

gagecorp
Dec 18, 2024

I think Endymion is being unprofessional. No company wants to know that their sponsorships will go scorched earth on them if they ever decide to move on. All they said was they respected him as a creator and they aren't a good fit right now - no big deal. It also shows Endymion was simply cashing a check rather than an actual fan of the product.

And of course G-fuel is garbage and everyone knows that, but that's not really the point. If you take their money you need to operate professionally and show some discretion when the relationship ends.

Dane AF
Dec 23, 2024

REEE- canceled! REEEEE! Wrong think!!! Yall little babies are constantly trying to cancel people for not agreeing with your fascist politics. Goes the other way and you act like you’re entitled to sponsorship. They specifically said it’s because of their VALUES. I know John Trent has no values, but come on

