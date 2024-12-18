YouTuber Endymion blasted G-Fuel, an energy drink, which informed him that it was severing ties with him because “our future values don’t align.”

Endymion shared an email he received from G-Fuel representative Justin Behrens.

The email states, “Hey Endymion, As I’m sure you know, GFUEL has gone under recent leadership changes. With those changes, our partnership team has been tasked with reviewing and assessing our current roster of talent, affiliates and partners. Additionally, leadership have put some strict guidelines up regarding our affiliates approach to content.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, after review, we think it’s best to sever our partnership moving forward. We understand and respect you as a creator and the audience you’ve built, and wouldn’t want to ever request a creator to change their creative process, GFUEL has decided that our future values don’t align here and we would like to respectfully part ways.”

Endymion responded to the email writing on X, “G-Fuel has decided to cut ties with me, which is funny. They don’t want to partner with me cause our values don’t ‘align’ apparently. So G-Fuel doesn’t want people who aren’t right leaning on their platform, though they have many already mind you.”

“And they’re afraid of losing sales by platforming someone like me,” he continued. “Just so everyone knows G-FUEL doesn’t support Gamer Gate 2, based gaming or anything like that I guess. They are wussies it seems. I even checked their site & it seems they severed everything & wont allow me to reapply.”

“I didn’t make much from them anyway but like this is more the fact they refuse to partner with people who aren’t woke yes men,” he concluded. “So take this as you will! G-Fuel hates anyone who supports me. Thanks G-Fuel very cool!”

Following Endymion’s post, YouTuber Smash JT shared that he would not be partnering with the company after it reached out to create a relationship with him.”

He wrote on X, “I'm not interested in partnering with a company like G-Fuel if this is how they value based creators like Endymion.”

“I received this email from them just 10 days ago asking to partner with me. Glad I ignored it,” he added.

G-Fuel is owned by Gamma Labs and recently saw Bryan Crowley become the CEO replacing the company’s founder Clifford Morgan in November 2023. At the same time SGB Media also reported the company received a “significant cash investment” from Kingswood Capital Management and First Bev.

At the time of his appointment Crowley claimed the reason the brand was so successful was due to its partnerships with influencers and content creators. He said, “G Fuel was built on a winning formula of quality products paired with hugely popular influencers and authentic content creators. That formula has cemented G Fuel as one of gaming culture’s bedrock brand. I am excited to work alongside the G Fuel team and our partners to leverage these assets to scale the company.”

Crowley was previously the CEO and President of Soylent.

What do you make of G-Fuel dropping Endymion over “future values” that “don’t align?”

