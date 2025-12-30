Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

Harry Nuckels
Dec 30

Amazon vandalized Tolkien, and Netflix is looking forward to doing the same thing to his good friend Lewis...

Nihm
Dec 31

I don’t want to see this new Narnia. I just assume it will be another act of cultural vandalism. And anything resembling my culture(s) in media increasing feels like exploitation.

