Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
W.D. James's avatar
W.D. James
Dec 31, 2024

All attempts to ‘modernize’ classic texts are misguided. If Homer (or the Bible, or Bunyan, or whatever) were just saying what someone today is saying, there wouldn’t be a reason to read them in the first place.

Reply
Share
Joshua Tobler's avatar
Joshua Tobler
Dec 31, 2024

Isn't she the one who translated Beowulf's opening "Hwæt!" as "Bro!"?

Yeah, I'll pass.

Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture