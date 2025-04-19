Emilio Estevez, who played Gordon Bombay in The Might Ducks franchise shared that The Walt Disney Company rejected his pitch for a fourth Mighty Ducks film.

During an interview with Josh Horowitz at C2E2, Estevez revealed that during the actor’s and writer’s strike last year he wrote Mighty Ducks 4. He shared, “I wanted to make up for the all the disasters on the Game Changers series.”

He went on to share that his script had “Coach Bombay coming back, being pulled back in by Josh Jackson’s character and Keenan Thompson’s character and to coach a new team, an expansion team for the professional women’s league. So it would be an all-girl team.”

“When we discover Bombay, he’s coaching roller derby,” he continued. “So he says, ‘My girls are going with me. They have to have a shot.’ And it was charming and contemporary, and cool and again organically of the moment.”

Estevez then revealed Disney rejected it, “And Disney was like, ‘We don’t want to pursue that.’”

What do you make of Estevez’s script and Disney rejecting it?

