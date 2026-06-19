John Byrne is 75 years old, has not published a comic in over a decade, and spent three years drawing 31 issues of X-Men fan fiction for his website with no pay, no editorial oversight, and no expectation of publication. He did it because a drawing of Wolverine fighting Sauron fell out of his pencil in 2018 and he could not stop. Marvel saw the pages, CB Cebulski got involved, and X-Men: Elsewhen Volume 1 arrives in stores June 23 through Abrams ComicArts. The first printing of 25,000 copies has already sold out on pre-orders alone. A second printing of 20,000 is already underway.

Heather Antos, IDW Publishing’s head of licensing, saw this news and went to Bluesky.

“During PRIDE MONTH. REALLY, MARVEL?! Do not buy this comic.”