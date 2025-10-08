Pop Culture Crisis host Mary Morgan has slammed Elon Musk’s call to boycott as self-serving.

Morgan posted to X, “wow that whole uproar over netflix pushing trans stuff on kids last week was basically a bunch of “resurfaced” clips from shows that were released like 3 years ago, and elon musk signal boosted it into a netflix boycott campaign, right before hyping up his new grok movie studio and… a marketing collab with DISNEY!”

She concluded, “everything is fake and gay.”

If you recall, Musk called for a boycott of Netflix over a number of television shows aimed at children and pushing transgender propaganda. Many of them aired around three years ago and had already been albeit they are still readily available to view on Netflix.

At the beginning of the month Musk posted, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

In another post he referenced Netflix’s DEI policies that appeared to discriminate against white people. He wrote “Cancel Netflix.”

The last time Musk posted about Netflix was on October 3rd. He wrote, “Why is “TransBerry” in a kids show on Netflix?”

Five days after initially calling for this boycott and three days after his last post about Netflix, Musk hyped up his company’s moviemaking capabilities in a post, “Grok will make a movie that is at least watchable before the end of next year and really good movies in 2027.”

More recently he claims his Grok Imagine product can “Bring any character to life with Grok Imagine!”

On top of this, Musk was promoting his Optimus robot in an obvious marketing collaboration with The Walt Disney Company’s Tron: Ares.

In another post he wrote, “Optimus at the Tron Premiere!”

Additionally, Netflix’s stock has already completely recovered after Musk’s call to boycott the streamer. The price tumbled from a close of $1,198.92 on September 30th to $1,143.22 on October 3rd. The company’s market value declined from $509.79 billion on September 30th to $489 billion on October 3rd. That was decline of over $20 billion.

However, as of writing the price is now at $1,211.92 and the market cap is now at $515.07 billion. That’s an increase of over $7 billion before Musk launched the call to boycott.

