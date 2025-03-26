Elon Musk trashed Ubisoft’s latest release Assassin’s Creed Shadows describing the game as “terrible” while also calling out cultural Marxism activist Hasan Piker as a “fraud.”

Musk’s comments came in response to a post from former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz. He wrote, “You can tell a lot about Ubisoft with how much they are throwing at terrorist-platforming streamers.”

He then shared an image of Hasan Piker encouraging his followers to purchase Assassin’s Creed Shadows via a paid advertisement from Ubisoft.

Musk replied, “Hasan is a fraud.”

Musk then added in a follow-up, “‘Sell-out’ would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money.”

Of note, Piker admitted he was a fraud during a recent stream discussing him taking Ubisoft money to promote Assassin’s Creed Shadows saying, “I’m fake. I’m fake. I’m phony.”

Nevertheless, Piker would respond to Musk’s comments writing, “this b***h literally paid someone to powerlevel his character in poe2 lmao. wym I’m a fraud? elon i challenge you to a duel in elden ring. i will cook your fat rolling ass.”

Musk indicated that Piker blocked him after he issued the challenge. He went on to call Piker a “chickens**t retard.”

Ubisoft would come to Piker’s defense responding to Musk’s describing their game as terrible writing, “Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?”

Ironically, Assassin’s Creed Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté previously revealed how he was emotionally broken when Musk had reacted to Shadows noting that “DEI kill art.”

As seen above, Musk made the comment in May 2024 and in an interview with former Kotaku Editor-in-Chief Stephen Totilo, who now runs Game File, Côté said, “That tweet generated emotions, that…the first thing I wanted to do was go back on X – that I had deleted – and just tweet back. And I just took a step back. I have a mindfulness app on my phone. And I did a bit of mindfulness to try to explore the emotions that this tweet created.”

In a moment of sheer hypocrisy, he accused Elon of feeling hatred while at the same time indicating he had a bunch of hateful three-word replies he wanted to send, “For me, Elon, it’s sad, he’s just feeding hatred. I had a lot of three word replies that came to mind.”

Nevertheless, Côté continued, “By attacking someone like Elon… I will not convince people about our point of view as a team.”

