Sep 3

Westerners are having a hard time tightening up on our "live and let live" worldview. It only worked because people used to do more than just obey the law of the government. People avoided certain things not because they were illegal but because they were rude or immoral. Now nothing is immoral, and the law cannot keep up without becoming tyrannical. We need the soft government of etiquette and religious law back again. Soft government uses shame, disapproval, and confrontation instead of fines and imprisonment. It's not perfect, but it is also not compulsory the way police-enforced laws are.

Sep 3

Maybe one day he will mention who is using the globalist media to push antiwhite hatred.

