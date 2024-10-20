Elon Musk has been joining in the battle against diversity, equity and inclusion in video games. At a recent Pennsylvania town hall, he spoke out against the woke agenda in a definitive manner after posting multiple tweets arning against the video game industry in recent days.

A young man at Elon Musk’s Pennsylvania town hall event asked Elon Musk about his thoughts on the woke mind virus in video games. Elon interrupted him nearly immediately saying “Make video games great again.”

The crowd member then asked his question, saying “ With recent flops like Concord and Dustborn prioritizing pronouns and things like that—”

Elon said, “That’s annoying.”

The gamer continued, “I was wondering, have you ever thought about making your own game studio and making an impact in the industry?”

Elon Musk had a thoughtful reply, “You know, if there’s one thing that would be a fun thing to do, it would be start a gaming studio. I do actually intrinsically love video games and I think actually if you apply AI to video games you can really make incredible video games.”

“Yeah, I think generally for content, the problem with DEI and the woke mind virus is that it kills the art. As soon as you can see something that is forcibly imposed on the story and is discordant, it destroys the art. It’s hard to enjoy the story, it kicks you out of the story because you can just feel that you’re being lectured.”

The audience member replied “You’re seeing it in movies and tv and all that kind of stuff, it’s like, let me just enjoy my video games.”

To which Elon Musk replied, “Exactly. Come on. Not video games too.”

This echoes sentiments that the X CEO Has posted on the platform in recent weeks. Earlier this summer, Elon posted regarding a woke video game controversy saying, “It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist & sexist against ‘white guys.’”

He also echoed his sentiment from the rally posting a video of his clip with the gamer saying, “DEI kills art.”

It seems Elon Musk has joined the fight with gamers against these companies who want to socially engineer society with an extreme leftist agenda. As X continues to be a platform where gamers make traction against the woke mind virus with leaders like Grummz exposing the political agenda in gaming, Elon Musk is certainly doing his part whether or not he makes his own video game studio.

