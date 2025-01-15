Elon Musk blasted the idea of injecting “present-day political bulls**t” into video games saying it “kill the vibe” of what video games are supposed to be.

In a post to X, Musk wrote, “Video games are meant for you to be immersed in an exciting and creative alternative reality and have fun with friends.”

“Adding present-day political bulls**t kills the vibe,” he concluded.

These comments are not out of the ordinary for Musk. During a town hall conducted last year, Musk explained why he believes DEI kills art, “As soon as you can see something that is forcibly imposed on the story and is discordant, it destroys the art. It’s hard to enjoy the story, it kicks you out of the story because you can just feel that you’re being lectured.”

This explanation came after Musk excoriated Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Shadows after it was revealed the game would not only feature Yasuke a so-called “legendary black samurai” as one of the main protagonists in the game, but that Ubisoft was going to allow players to let him engage in sinful homosexual acts.

Musk simply wrote, “DEI kills art.”

The idea that including present-day political bulls**t breaks immersion is simply common sense. It’s also something that The Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien discussed in his essay On Fairy Stories.

First, Tolkien explained what makes a successful sub-creator, “He makes a Secondary World which your mind can enter. Inside it, what he relates is ‘true’: it accords with the laws of that world. You therefore believe it, while you are, as it were, inside.”

Next, he explains how one can fail, “The moment disbelief arises, the spell is broken; the magic, or rather art, has failed. You are then out in the Primary World again, looking at the little abortive Secondary World from outside." If you are obliged, by kindliness or circumstance, to stay, then disbelief must be suspended (or stifled), otherwise listening and looking would become intolerable. But this suspension of disbelief is a substitute for the genuine thing, a subterfuge we use when condescending to games or make-believe, or when trying (more or less willingly) to find what virtue we can in the work of an art that has for us failed.”

What do you make of Musk’s most recent comments on why injecting present-day political bulls**t kills the vibe of video games?

