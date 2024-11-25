Elon Musk shared his thoughts about Xbox and Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming first-person fantasy RPG Avowed featuring pronouns describing it as “utterly unacceptable.”

It was revealed that developer Obsidian Entertainment known for Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, and Pillars of Eternity will include pronouns after YouTuber Force Gaming shared an early review of the game.

While discussing the leveling system, he showed off some of the game’s menus where it clearly identifies his character with He/Him pronouns.

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz reacted to the pronouns being included the game and Fandom Pulse’s initial cover writing on X, “I’m drawing a line. I'm rejecting any game that has pronouns in it (and you grammar nazis know what I mean, stop being stupid).”

He explained, “I don't care if the game is good. A message must be sent. Pronouns promote the woke mind virus and gamers must send a clear message.”

Musk responded to Grummz’s post writing on X, “Having pronouns in a fantasy video game is utterly unacceptable.”

Musk’s comments are not surprising. Back in September he reacted to Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii accusing American regulations of forcing him and his team to remove male and female and replace it with Type A and Type B in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

Horii infamously said, “In Dragon Quest, you used to be able to choose between a male and female main character. But now, you can’t choose between a man and a woman anymore.”

“We have to label them as Type 1 and Type 2,” he added. “I really wonder, who’s even complaining about this?”

Musk reacted to it writing on X, “This is insane.”

In October, Musk explained why he opposes DEI and the woke mind virus infecting the video game industry.

He was asked during a town hall, “With recent flops like Concord and Dustborn, games are prioritizing pronouns and things like that and stuff instead of actual gameplay. So I was wondering have you ever thought about making your own gaming studio and making an impact on the industry?”

Musk initially described the inclusion of pronouns as “annoying” and then shared that he would be interested in making a video game company.

He then stated, “Just generally for content, the problem with sort of the DEI and woke mind virus is that it kills the art. When you can see something that is forcibly imposed on the story and it’s discordant, it destroys the art.”

“And now it’s hard to enjoy the story. It kicks you out of the story because you can just feel you’re being lectured,” he added.

Musk would later reiterate his comments writing on X, “DEI kills art.”

Musk’s comments are similar to those espoused by The Lord of the Rings novelist J.R.R. Tolkien in his “On Fairy Stories” essay.

Tolkien detailed that a story-maker is proven a successful sub-creator when “he makes a Secondary World which your mind can enter. Inside it, what he relates is ‘true’: it accords with the laws of that world. You therefore

believe it, while you are, as it were, inside.”

However, he added, “The moment disbelief arises, the spell is broken; the magic, or rather art, has failed. You are then out in the Primary World again, looking at the little abortive Secondary World from outside.”

Tolkien continued, “If you are obliged, by kindliness or circumstance, to stay, then disbelief must be suspended (or stifled), otherwise listening and looking would become intolerable.”

“But this suspension of disbelief is a substitute for the genuine thing, a subterfuge we use when condescending to games or make-believe, or when trying (more or less willingly) to find what virtue we can in the work of an art that has for us failed,” he asserted.

What do you make of Musk’s comments about pronouns in Avowed? Become a paid member to support our journalism and leave a comment.

