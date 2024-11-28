Elon Musk publicly responded to Avowed Art Director Matt Hansen’s comments by not only contacting Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, but also warning that it “won’t end well” for Hansen.

Hansen’s discriminatory comments were uncovered after it was revealed that the Avowed, the upcoming first-person fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox, features pronouns.

Musk initially reacted to this fact writing, “Having pronouns in a fantasy video game is utterly unacceptable.”

READ: 'Avowed' Art Director Matt Hansen Wants To Remove The "Too Many Crusty White Dudes" In The Video Game Industry

Hansen took to BlueSky to brag that he made the game to specifically make Musk “mad.”

He wrote, “Sickos.jpg I wanted so badly to make him mad with my game, and I cannot believe it actually happened. Just wait until you see the default, you said little shit.”

Following this comment it was then uncovered that Hansen previously posted to his now-deleted X account, “Reminder to Black artists out there who are looking for portfolio reviews or job advice: my DMs are open, and you will always have my priority.”

He added, “We got too many crusty white dudes in this field, please let me help you replace me one day - I want to go back to living in the woods.”

READ: Former 'World of Warcraft' Developer Admits To Trying To Push Pronoun Selector In Character Creator

Furthermore, in March 2024, Hansen also reacted to Elon Musk declaring, “It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist & sexist against ‘white guys.’”

Musk’s comments were in response to the Global Head of Marketing for Xbox Kelly Lombardi posting, “Raise your hand if you’re not a white man and you buy video games.”

She added, “(No hate to white dudes, it’s just another day in the gaming industry that minorities have to fight to prove they exist).”

READ: Rumor: 'Mortal Kombat 1' Expansion Sells Poorly, Warner Bros. Scrapping DLC Plans

Hansen reacted to Musk’s post on BlueSky writing, “Oh, Elon, you sweet summer child, this will only embolden me, you sad sack of s**t.”

Musk responded to these comments writing, “He is confessing to illegal behavior. Won’t end well for him.”

READ: CD Projekt Red Senior Experience Designer Appears To Mock Gamer Over Concerns That 'The Witcher 4' Will Push DEI Agenda

Furthermore, he also contacted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Microsoft is the parent company of Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox.

Musk posted on X, “Um, Satya Nadella, this is illegal …”

In response to Kelly Lombardi’s post being resurfaced, Musk also questioned, “Can they just make good games and skip the woke lecture?? wtf”

What do you make of Musk’s response to Matt Hansen? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Former Co-Owner Of Obsidian Entertainment Says Company Should Be Sued For "Hiring Discrimination"