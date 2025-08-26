Elon Musk questioned whether Microsoft is funding Anima Interactive’s Take Us North, which aims to get players to empathize with illegal immigrants.

Anima Interactive’s Take Us North launched a Kickstarter back in June, where it described the game as a “narrative-driven video game inspired by real-world stories that immerses players in the poignant journeys of migrants and asylum seekers on their way to cross the US-Mexico border.”

Additionally, it added, “We recognize this is a heavy-hitting and emotionally-charged subject; however, we're committed to humanizing the migrant and refugee experience and portraying it sensitively, respectfully, and authentically. Our goal is to foster greater awareness and empathy around complex topics that are unfortunately often reduced in mainstream media to statistics or divisive rhetoric.”

It also stated, “Our vision for Take Us North extends beyond game development - we strive to contribute to a broader cultural conversation and shift hearts and minds around this crucial subject matter.”

Finally, it concluded, “Take Us North is not about pushing divisive politics. It’s about journalistic integrity, debunking myths, challenging misinformation, and harnessing the power of the world’s largest media platform (video games) for good.”

Despite this, the company ran to radical and degenerate left-wing outlets to promote it. The company’s Founder and Creative Director Karla Reyes told Gayming Mag, “With Take Us North, we want to shed light on a critical global issue and invite players to step into the shoes of and walk alongside humans who are often unseen, unheard, or misunderstood. We’re excited to share this project with the world through Kickstarter and invite our community to join us in bringing these vital stories to life.”

Interestingly enough, Gayming Mag reported in their coverage of the game at the end of June that it had “garnered early support from Microsoft Xbox, Cinereach (a media incubator behind Academy Award Nominees like Beasts of the Southern Wild and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), and Clever Endeavour Games.”

Furthermore, it stated, “They’ve had opportunities to present a demo of the game at the United Nations and at festivals around the world including GDC, London Games Festival, Gamescom LatAm, A MAZE in Berlin, and Tribeca Festival in New York.”

In fact, the Kickstarter itself notes, “Take Us North has garnered early-stage financial support from Microsoft Xbox, Cinereach, and Clever Endeavour Games.”

It also stated, “We had the opportunity to showcase a demo of the game (then code-named American Dream) at the UN, and it was positively received. We're currently exploring collaboration opportunities with NGOs such as UNHCR to launch impact campaigns alongside the game.”

A month later, following a reaction video from streamer Asmongold about the game, Musk questioned, “Is Microsoft really funding this company?”

Musk is no stranger in calling out Microsoft’s embrace of wokeness. Back in March 2024, he reacted to Xbox’s Global Product Marketing Manager Kelly Lombardi’s comments asking for non-white males to raise their hands if they buy video games.

Lombardi wrote on X, “Raise your hand if you’re not a white man and you buy video games. (No hate to white dudes, it’s just another day in the gaming industry that minorities have to fight to prove they exist).”

The post was screencapped by YouTuber The Quartering, who wrote, “Meet the global head of Marketing for XBOX.”

That was then shared by Ashley St. Clair who wrote, “This is a massive problem + it’s widespread throughout the entire gaming industry.”

Musk then responded writing, “It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist & sexist against ‘white guys.’”

