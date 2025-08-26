Fandom Pulse

Notice how the narrative is framed: mentioning illegals are... well... "illegal" is "divisive rhetoric."

Before the first criticism comes in, they have framed it all as "divisive rhetoric." The goal here is to get people arguing among themselves over whether it is "divisive rhetoric" or not instead of the game being tacit support for illegal activity.

This is the modern psyop of divide and conquer. Instead of forcing a policy, they frame a personal attack so we argue semantics in a defensive manner. It's a feint most fall for every time.

How can we set aside our differences if we are constantly focusing on them, especially superficial, meaningless differences like skin color? The world needs to rid itself of this disease.

