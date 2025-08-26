Elon Musk has been skirting moral lines with his X platform over the past few weeks by introducing AI companion avatars, and this last week, he posted a scandalous video of the character Ani wearing nothing but lingerie and dancing provocatively—until being pressured by users into deleting the inappropriate video in the first step to push back against X being turned into a pornographic platform.

X has had a massive pornography problem in recent months, ever since Elon Musk labeled himself “free speech” despite a lot of censorship going on on the platform regarding historical and political speech on the right wing. OnlyFans whores and more post their content completely without any content warnings most of the time, and yet the platform still struggles with banning people over alleged “anti-semitism” and the like.

Such is usually the hypocrisy when it comes to the crowd that shouts “free speech” the loudest, as it seems most of these people at this point are more addicted to porn than they are fighting for any legitimate cause.

Elon Musk fueled the fires last month when he announced avatar companions for Grok. Hailed as some kind of new innovation, the avatars are little more than one would find with the Tomagachi pet fad from years ago, where one presses a button to get the companions “happy” or loses reputation score with them by ignoring them or pressing the wrong button.

Very similar was introduced into Pokémon with the Nintendo DS, when the Pokémon could be pet, fed, and played with in an internal mini game.

However, the internet went ablaze on this one, mostly because of the Ani avatar, where one can sweet-talk the character into taking her dress off and standing in lingerie, which then engages “NSFW mode” where the AI avatar will talk dirty to a user. It’s ridiculous, degenerate, and pretty pathetic for any user who’s interested in that, but it’s what X has been promoting.

With the addition of Imagine by Grok, which turns stills into different videos, Elon Musk posted a video of the character in lingerie again dancing around provocatively. It was pretty over the line, and thousands of people piled on to tell Elon it was too far and disgusting.

User The Art of Purpose, who runs a Master Class on how to become a better social media influencer, declared victory on the topic, saying, “Elon deleted his post that features a virtual AI pornographic chatbot WE ARE WINNING”

In speaking with The Art Of Purpose on the topic, he told Fandom Pulse, “It’s a massive win when Elon took that post down because it just shows that he’s listening, but that we’re capable of influencing the culture war. And I think it’s important that everyone realizes that our voices need to be heard because even the richest man in the world knows deep down that what he’s doing is wrong in some way.”

He continued, “My point is this one of the reasons why we need to speak up is because people really are listening. Don’t ever feel like your voice is valuable. Don’t ever feel like your ideas are valuable. And I think a lot of people are black peeling because they believe this, but that’s not the case. This is just an example of that.”

Elon, though, defended the video despite the deletion, telling someone, “This is not pr0n unless you’re extremely uptight.”

Regardless of where one stands on whether it’s full pornography or simply something extremely tacky, X users on the thread voted overwhelmingly that they don’t want him posting that kind of content on the platform.

Most users view it as a victory to remove this kind of content from X, where much of what’s been going viral due to their algorithm lately is low-quality postings about women in various states of undress as the platform seems to promote more and more of that, something that Facebook and Instagram have been guilty of for years. One hopes X can get back to discourse and actual social building, but Elon Musk needs to make changes to the platform to ensure that people can actually speak an it’s more about speech, and less about people playing with porn Tomogachis.

What do you think about Elon Musk deleting his Ani post? Leave a comment and let us know.

Churchianity is a treatise against modernism in churches, urging a return to tradition. It’s available for pre-order on Amazon with a foreword by Vox Day, releasing on Thursday. Check it out here:

NEXT: Police Called At Canadian Comic Expo Over Anti-AI Protest