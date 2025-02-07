Elon Musk obliterated an anti-Gamergate journalist after she ran a hit piece on one of his DOGE staffers that allegedly pushed the staffer to resign.

Katherine Long, who revealed she just started writing at the Wall Street Journal last week, shared on X, “I linked DOGE staffer Marko Elez to a deleted X account that advocated repealing the Civil Rights Act, backed a “eugenic immigration policy,” and wrote, “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.”

She concluded, “He just resigned.” She also linked her article titled “DOGE Staffer Resigns Over Racist Posts.”

Of note, Long’s LinkedIn profile reveals she previously worked for American Institutes for Research in Communications and Outreach for USAID Quality Reading Project

In a profile on Fearey, Long also explained how she joined the Seattle Times and noted how she was managing USAID projects in Central Asia.

She said, “I came to the Seattle Times straight out of Columbia Journalism School’s investigative reporting master’s program. Before matriculating at Columbia, I’d been working for the federal government, managing USAID projects in Central Asia.”

Her LinkedIn profile noted she worked for the Seattle Times from June 2019 to December 2021. She had previously worked with The New York Times and Vox Media before that.

Given her background and her time working for USAID her motivations for writing the article are suspect given DOGE exposed USAID for funding various propaganda projects promoting all kinds of immorality including LGBTQ+ comic books, operas, and more.

As far as Musk’s response, he originally responded to a screenshot from a Paste Magazine article written by Katherine Long shared to X by Solionath.

Musk wrote, “She’s a disgusting and cruel person.”

However, this Katherine Long is different from the Katherine Long who wrote the piece in the Wall Street Journal.

This Katherine Long worked at Paste Magazine as an Editorial Intern from May 2021 to September 2021 and now currently works at Politico.

Interestingly enough she also worked for the federal government as an Investigate Unit Intern with Voice of America from January 2020 to May 2020.

Nevertheless, Musk would also respond to Mario Nawfal who did detail that the Long that works for the Wall Street Journal does have previous connections to USAID.

He wrote, “She should be fired immediately.”

Musk has also put up a poll asking if DOGE should bring back Elez after he resigned.

He asked, “Bring back DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?”

Nearly 80% of respondents have voted “Yes” as of writing.

Furthermore, also shared his opinion that he deserves a second chance.

What do you make of Musk’s response to this Wall Street Journalist?

