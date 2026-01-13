Fandom Pulse

Cyborgjustice
2d

If I have to guess, on why this show wasn’t written as a tax write off, it’s, I believe, Alex Kurtzman’s contract, was iron clad.

jmstettner
1d

In 1950, kids in school had to read Shakespeare, Keats, Milton, The Constitution, and study history. They were pretty intelligent people and even those who did not graduate High School had been taught to think critically. The entertainment industry had to meet that intellectual standard. In 1970, history was scrapped and replaced with "social studies". In 1990, teachers were so politically active that students became dumber not smarter by design. In 2010, public schools were teaching social justice activism and promoting transexualism. In 2022, a teacher was, in fact, fired for now meowing to a student that identified as a cat. Given the descent into stupidity and the imbecilic nature of the average TV viewer, is it really any wonder at all that Strange New Worlds has an episode where everybody sings? It should not surprise anyone that TV and Movies are utter, absolute crap.

