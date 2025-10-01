Elon Musk has called for people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions following a report that shows the company boasting about discriminating against white people.

Chaya Raichik, who runs the LibsofTikTok account shared screenshots from a 2023 Netflix report where the company noted how it “featured significantly more underrepresented creators in 2023” as well as noting that the company had attained a 6-year high for “underrepresented main cast/series regular characters.”

She commented on the posts writing on X, “Netflix appears to openly boasts about discriminating against White people. In their inclusion & diversity report, they celebrate that the percentage of racially underrepresented directors and lead characters has been growing significantly over the past few years. Why doesn’t netflix hire based on qualifications instead of skin color??”

Musk reacted to this post, “Cancel Netflix.”

Less than 12 hours earlier he also implored his followers “cancel Netflix for the health of your kids” while sharing meme depicting Netflix as a Trojan horse with the transgender woke agenda inside about to attacks your kids.

Additionally, Musk reposted other accounts encouraging people to cancel their Netflix accounts. He reposted Gays Against Groomers, who shared a clip from the transgender propaganda show Dead End: Paranormal Park and posted, “If you haven’t cancelled Netflix yet, use this as your justification: Dead End: Paranormal Park” is targeted for ages 7+, which pushes trans ideology. See for yourself!”

The billionaire also described Netflix’s CoCoMelon spinoff CoCoMelon Lane as “super messed up for a kids show” after it depicted a black male and a white male in a Sodomitic relationship praising their toddler for performing in drag.”

Musk also noted that he had canceled his own Netflix subscription as well.

The shows that Netflix continues to allow on its platform that push transgenderism and other disordered LGBTQ+ agenda especially to children should be immediately removed and all traces of them destroyed. They have no right to exist and their only purpose is to actively lead people away from the common good.

As for the reports that appear to be part of a Netflix policy promoting discrimination, much like many other streamers and studios have, the federal government should launch an investigation to determine if they are indeed violating federal laws and discriminating based on race. And if so they should be brought to justice and their illegal practices ended.

