Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
Oct 4

Free speech and paid speech are not mutuay exclusive. You can be paid for something that is protected by free speech.

If what Netflix does is FREE speech or not is to be determined by the courts. Lies are generally protected under the 1st unless they cause harm. I would agree that that could be argued here but the way society is currently, with too many officials, lawmakers and judges flying the rainbow, I dont think the courts would agree.

But of course Musk is perfectly correct in that what Netflix does is PAID speech, also. Paid by you, as long as you subscribe to Netflix. So stop it.

Reply
Share
LYNDA PRINCE MD's avatar
LYNDA PRINCE MD
Oct 4

Perhaps we need a rating system so that parents know what is included in the content that their kids are watching. We could put a T or a Q in addition to the parental control ratings- ie make it PG 13 T if the show has drag queens in it. That was parents can just boycott whatever material they don't want their kids to be brainwashed with.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture