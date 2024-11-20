Elon Musk agreed with political and culture commentator Megyn Kelly that The Walt Disney Company is going to have to remake its upcoming live-action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler due to Zegler’s recent anti-Donald Trump comments.

Zegler infamously wished that Donald Trump and his supporters would never know peace after he was elected the 47th President of the United States by the people.

The actress wrote on her Instagram Stories, “i find myself speechless in the midst of this. another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in. leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

She continued, “i shouldn’t be shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

“i echo ethel cain’s statement more than anything. may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace,” Zegler declared.

She would go on to encourage her followers to leave X, “get off of elon’s app btw. the f**k are you doing. ‘they’re eating you up on twitter’ - i don’t use that app for a reason. he helped get that man elected and you’re giving him business. i was talking about finding catharsis in art. i don’t care if you’re gonna pick a fight with me. it’s been done before. find something real to be mad at today. there’s plenty to go around.”

Kelly reacted to Zegler’s comments saying, “What the f? … Hello, Disney, you’re going to have redo your film again because this woman is a pig and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense.”

Musk reacted to Kelly’s comments on X, simply stating, “True.”

It’s been rumored that The Walt Disney Company made massive changes to the film in the wake of public backlash against Disney’s original vision for the film, which seemingly removed the Dwarfs and had Zegler’s Snow White acting more like Robin Hood than Snow White.

Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel reported in June 2024, “Principal photography on Snow White began on March 7, 2022, and wrapped in June 2022. So, next year’s release will have been almost three years after production had been completed. However, there was additional photography (reshoots) done on the film in June 2023. The goal was to insert flashbacks into Snow White, featuring actress Emilia Faucher as a younger version of Snow White.”

He added, “Now it’s being reported that another round of reshoots are currently occurring in London. This was confirmed by Gal Gadot who stars in the film as the Evil Queen. Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White, is also in London for the additional photography. Amidst these delays, the film only has one officially released image, which can be seen above.”

Insider WDW Pro also shared in October that there had been three reshoots for the movie.

He said in a video upload, “I am told there have been three reshoots of this film and that Disney is now still working to fix the thing.”

Furthermore, given all of these reshoots, he shared that the film’s budget was nearing half a billion dollars. He said, “We’re nearing the half billion dollar mark according to the source.”

It was previously reported by Caroline Reid at Forbes that Disney had already spent $209.3 million as of July 2022.

There has been at least one confirmed reshoot since then with Gal Gadot sharing on her Instagram Stories that she was back on set for the movie in June 2024.

As for Carano, she was fired by The Walt Disney Company and its subsidiary, Lucasfilm, for sharing a meme warning Americans of the danger of hating their neighbors and how it can lead to horrific evil and violence.

Carano was fired after sharing a post from warriorpriestgympodcast to her Instagram Stories that read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

It continued, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Carano is currently suing The Walt Disney Company for “wrongful discharge,” “wrongful discharge and refusal to hire,” and “sex discrimination.”

