Elon Musk agreed that Twitch streamer Hasan Piker should be banned from Twitch after clips resurfaced of him calling for violence and the murder of Rick Scott and Charlie.

On September 12th, Genshin Impact streamer Tectone made a post on X heavily criticizing Piker’s violent rhetoric.

That post was shared by former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz who called for Twitch to ban Piker. He wrote, “Yeah, he’s gotta be banned Twitch. Cmon.”

Musk responded, “Yes.”

In response to more clips from Piker, Musk questioned Amazon owner Jeff Bezos about what is going on with Piker? “What’s up here Jeff Bezos?” Bezos’ Amazon owns Twitch.

Piker responded to Musk and shared his belief that Elon wants him to be killed while also claiming the clips are taken out of context.

On X, which is controlled by Musk and where Piker is not banned, he wrote, “you are such a weirdo man.”

In a subsequent post he wrote, “the asymmetry of acceptable violence also exist in speech. interesting that a direct call to action to violently ‘take care of’ pro palestine protestors exercising their 1a by a senator is not seen as violent, as opposed to a meme schematic in the qrts as a response.”

