Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jenner's avatar
Robert Jenner
Feb 2, 2025

To be fair, even if it was free, I wouldn't want to spend six weeks of my life listening to GRRM tell me how to disrespect and disappoint my audience. Or Neil Gaiman talk about making an inferior version of a better author's work while convincing gullible teenagers to come back to his hotel room, for that matter. Plus, most of the seminars would probably consist of listening to some self-centered narcissist talk about his gender journey at the conclusion of which I have to clap earnestly or I'm sent home, not to mention possibly losing my job when some irate volunteer complains to my employer that I wasn't "affirming". No big loss.

Reply
Share
Richard Davis's avatar
Richard Davis
Feb 2, 2025

How much would you like to bet that they don't admit any hetero-normative white males, even if they pay their own way? I wish we could prove it and sue them.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture