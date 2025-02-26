Fandom Pulse

User's avatar
Hans G. Schantz's avatar
Hans G. Schantz
Feb 26, 2025

Well said.

twb's avatar
twb
Feb 27, 2025

It is revealing that the late-modern treatment of male heroes is to emphasize (or impose!) hesitancy and self-questioning; they must have a "character arc" that includes major mistakes and learning self-restraint - while female heroes never make major mistakes and their "arc" is all about unleashing the overpowered girlboss they always were.

FWIW, I read the entire Barsoom series in high school and have reread most of it over the years. Burroughs is much underrated (although I did not enjoy Tarzan nearly as much as I enjoyed Barsoom), and the Barsoom series is regarded with amusement by the "literati," even back then. I think the film did a reasonable job of adaptation, given the way Hollywood has always handled literary classics. Too bad the studio did such a bad job of publicity and release.

